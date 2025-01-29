If Trump imposed a tariff on Colombia, how it could impact a local restaurant

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This restaurant's signature dish is called the Bandeja Paisa. It is popular in Colombia and the restaurant orders the sausage directly from the country.

"Colimbia food is so special. It is the diversity of items we have on one plate," said Andres Roher.

He is the manager and co-owner Antojitos Colombianos Restaurant in Sherman Heights. Roher also orders coffee directly from his friend's farm in Colombia to keep prices much lower than competitors.

"I always get nervous when President Trump talks about tariffs, because we always try to look out for our customers," he said.

This week President Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Colombia unless it accepted migrants being deported from the U.S.

Trump eventually rescinded the threat. Roher is concerned it could happen again. A tariff is a tax on items from the country. It could have raised prices.

"That is the worry I have. Always the prices. Food is expensive. We don't need this. We don't need an extra thing," said Roher.

Antojitos has been around for 15 years. Roher wants to stay around for years to come.

"My message to Trump is think about families. Think about the economy of the country. We are here to support the economy. Slow down a little bit you know," he added.