If President Biden deploys troops, how is San Diego affected?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - With discussions of potentially thousands of US troops being deployed to Ukraine, National Security Expert, Ron Bee, said that the first step the United States would most likely utilize forces already overseas.

"There are 40,000 US troops in Germany which is the closest," explains Bee. "But we only have a total of 70,000 troops in all of Europe, so at a certain point any more than that would have to come from other places, and presumably the United States."

Bee believes that most U.S. troops would be deployed from the East Coast, not necessarily from San Diego. However, it does not mean that San Diegan troops won't be affected.

"You have to look at this from a global perspective. China is looking at how we respond and if we pull troops out of Asia where a lot of San Diegan-based troops are, that weakens the deterrence for them to invade Taiwan," he said. "They are watching this very closely to see how much resolve we display to Putin and I am sure they have been in contact with Putin about this, so it's all tied together."

While Vladimir Putin has asked for all foreign troops to flee, President Biden has asked that all family members of embassy personnel to leave Ukraine.

"Well certainly, the families of those who serve in Ukraine should be worried first and foremost because dependents are being asked to leave, but not only Americans," he explains. "But the British and Australian governments. That's another indication that something bad is going to happen, which to me is an indicator violence is going to occur."

Bee believes that what is most important right now is acting quickly.

"I know everyone who is military in this town, whether they be Marines, Navy, Air Force or Army, should pay attention to this very closely because it is connected to what they do in other areas," emphasizes Bee.

Bee said that he does not believe San Diego ships will be sent to Europe. Rather, he believes ships from San Diego already overseas being used in other capacities may be moved to Ukraine.

