ICE raids continue with laborers targeted in Hollywood, San Fernando

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Sporadic immigration raids continue to roil Southern California with the latest actions targeting Home Depot stores in Hollywood and San Fernando areas Thursday, after raids in the Pasadena area on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear how many people were rounded up Thursday at raids that were reported at a Home Depot at 5600 Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood and another at 12960 Foothill Blvd. in San Fernando. ICE agents were also spotted outside Dodger Stadium, according to KABC.

"This morning, ICE agents came to Dodger Stadium and requested permission to access the parking lots. They were denied entry to the grounds by the organization," according to a statement on the Dodgers' official account on the social media platform X. "Tonight's game will be played as scheduled."

Amid growing criticism for its perceived silence regarding the raids, the baseball team was expected to announce efforts Thursday aimed at assisting the area's immigrant community.

At least six people were detained during Wednesday's Pasadena immigration enforcement operations -- day laborers who were traveling to jobs, according to media reports.

Rep. Judy Chu, who represents the Pasadena area, reported "multiple alarming ICE operations" in her congressional district, "including over the weekend and again [Wednesday] morning."

The Monterey Park Democrat's office issued a statement saying Chu was planning a Wednesday afternoon visit to the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles, "where it has been reported that residents of Pasadena who were swept up in recent ICE raids" were being held.

Chu was there to "demand accountability and transparency, and seek answers regarding her constituents currently being detained, the circumstances of their apprehension, and whether they are being granted due process" she said in a statement.

However, a spokeswoman for Chu later told City News Service the congresswoman was denied access to the facility by ICE agents.

According to Chu's office, "newly surfaced footage shows ICE agents appearing to commit serious violations of the law: aiming weapons at innocent civilians, driving recklessly through residential streets and failing to show warrants or identify themselves."

Various reports, quoting witness accounts and immigration advocates, said that, around 6 a.m. Wednesday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained several people near a Pasadena shopping center, including two men at a bus stop at Los Robles Avenue and Orange Grove Boulevard.

The Southern California News Group reported that video taken from inside a Winchell's Donut House near that intersection showed ICE agents detaining at least two men sitting at the bus stop outside. SCNG reported the men appeared to be handcuffed and surrounded by armed agents wearing face coverings.

Lisa Derderian, a spokeswoman for the city of Pasadena, told City News Service Wednesday, "We are aware of several locations of enforcement activity in Pasadena this morning. We're reviewing social media posts, photos and video to see if we can get further clarification of who they are."

Derderian's comments came after Metro closed the Memorial Park Station "due to police activity" on Wednesday morning. The station later reopened.

ICE officials did not respond to a request for comment.

Later Wednesday, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn -- who is chair of the Metro Board of Directors -- issued a statement saying, "The way that ICE is going about these sweeps is terrifying people. We have already seen kids not going to school, people avoiding shopping, church and even going to work."

"I wouldn't be surprised if after people read about this incident that we see more people avoid taking Metro," she said. "This isn't right. The fear they are spreading is doing profound harm in our communities."

Hahn also said she has directed Metro staff to report back to the board about Metro's protocols if ICE agents board a bus or train.

"I know the options will be limited but I want Metro to do everything in our power to protect our riders," Hahn said in a statement.

Derderian stressed that "neither the city of Pasadena or the Pasadena Police Department participate in the enforcement of federal civil immigration laws, nor do we ask about an individual's immigration status when responding to calls for service or when delivering city services."

The reported actions in Pasadena followed raids in Pico Rivera on Tuesday -- prompting a protest that included about 100 people later that evening.

ICE agents conducted raids at multiple sites in the city, including a Food 4 Less store on Whittier Boulevard and a Lowe's home improvement store in the 8600 block of Washington Boulevard.

It was not clear how many people were detained, but multiple media reports indicated that a man identified by relatives as 20-year-old Adrian Andrew Martinez was wrestled to the ground and arrested by federal agents for allegedly intervening in the questioning of another man.

"The city of Pico Rivera is aware and can confirm recent reports on immigration control operations conducted by the United States Immigration and Customs (Enforcement) within our city. These actions have, understandably, generated worry, fear and anxiety among many of our residents," the city posted on its social media accounts Tuesday.

"We want to be clear: The city of Pico Rivera and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are not involved, cooperating with, or supporting, in any way, federal immigration control operations. Our city maintains its steadfast commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of all people, regardless of their migrant status. Each person has the right to due process as guaranteed by the Constitution," the statement continued.

"We are deeply concerned about the tone and nature of these recent actions. Reports of aggressive tactics, arrests without warrants and operatives that appear to target specific communities raise serious doubts about the proportionality, justice and legality of the process."

The protest lasted for hours after news of the raids, with marchers traveling from City Hall to the corner of Rosemead and Washington boulevards.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies monitored the demonstration, but no arrests were reported.

ICE officials have been releasing the names of some of the people detained in the raids, who they say have criminal histories. Among those are:



Efran Omar Rosales-Serrano, a Honduran national with an alleged conviction in Florida for attempted lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 years old;

David Ramirez-Espana, a Mexican national who allegedly was convicted in Dallas of possession of crystal methamphetamine with the intent to distribute; and

Jose Rodriquez, a Mexican national who allegedly had methamphetamine on him when Los Angeles ICE agents arrested him.

On Tuesday, an appellate panel heard arguments but made no ruling on whether President Donald Trump or California Gov. Gavin Newsom will control the state's National Guard -- a hearing stemming from a challenge to Trump's decision to federalize the Guard, which a San Francisco federal judge ruled last week was illegal and unconstitutional.

Trump ordered the Guard deployed to Los Angeles shortly after the violence broke out in the first weekend of protests after the raids began June 6, later adding at least 700 U.S. Marines to the area as well.

On Tuesday, the Department of Defense said the 49th Military Police Brigade would serve alongside the 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and two U.S. Marine units under a central command, totaling around 4,100 soldiers.

A ruling on control of the federal Guard deployment is still pending.

