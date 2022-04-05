'I told him to get out': Poway mom fends off burglar

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) – A Poway Elementary School teacher and mother of four managed to fight off an intruder at her home single-handedly.

Her children were hosting a sleepover when they saw a man petting their dog in the backyard.

"I thought my kids were playing a joke on me, but then I walked into the kitchen, and he was crawling into my house," Alexis Peck said. "I told him to get out, and he said he just murdered two men and that police were after him."

She coerced him into leaving and then told her children to lock themselves in their room and call 911. When she turned around, he made his way to the back of the house and kicked in the back door.

"This time, his chest was puffed out, and he was ready to attack me," Peck said. "I know in my gut he wanted to kill me and had intent to kidnap my daughters."

Her Ring camera caught him eventually leaving. San Diego Sheriff's Office deputies identified the man as Michael Boone of Poway from previous arrests and by video of his name that was tattooed on the back of his arm.

Boone was arrested on felony vandalism and burglary with intent. He is out on bail.

"I can't believe he is out," Peck said. "He broke into my house twice with a house of six kids and a woman, and he's free and living blocks away? It doesn't make sense."

Boone is will appear before a judge on Tuesday on charges of felony vandalism and first-degree burglary with intent.