"I love my job" says window washer who cleans tall buildings in heat

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Downtown San Diego has many tall buildings. ABC 10 News spoke with a window washer who cleaned 1,000 windows in just eight hours. He says it was no sweat.

"When you love your job, you do the best you can. You have passion. You do it faster," said Noe Contreras.

In the wind and the heat, Noe Contreras was hard at work high above Front Street.

"It's hot. It is hard to work in the heat. That is why we try to get a lot of water," he said.

One of the homeowners was so impressed with his efforts that he handed out water.

"These guys are awesome. We are a community. They make the community really special. It is really cool," said the downtown resident.

Contreras is no stranger to heights. He was a paratrooper in the Mexican Military for five years and started his own company, Sky High Window Cleaning, in San Diego 14 years ago.

"I love the views especially from the top. Sometimes we see the sunrise," he added.

And Contreras loves the people, too.

"I feel awesome. Someone appreciates what you do. And on top of it, they pay me to do what I like," he said.