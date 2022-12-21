Watch Now
I-5 wrong-way driver stopped, arrested on suspicion of stealing SUV

KGTV
Posted at 7:50 AM, Dec 21, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A woman driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 5 early Wednesday morning was stopped and arrested on suspicion of auto theft.

Just before 1:40 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received multiple calls regarding a Toyota SUV traveling heading north on the southbound Interstate 5 lanes, starting in Chula Vista and then into National City.

The ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker spotted the SUV on southbound I-5 near Logan Avenue in Barrio Logan and called 911 to report the driver’s location.

Despite the driver flashing the high beams, the BNT was able to stop the SUV from proceeding any further.

When the BNT approached the driver’s side, the woman behind the wheel hid in the vehicle.

CHP officers arrived and removed the driver before pulling the SUV off the freeway's fast lane.

The woman was eventually arrested after CHP officers said they determined the vehicle was reported stolen out of National City.

It is unknown if the woman was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

