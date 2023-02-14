I-10 closed near South Kolb, people warned to shelter in place due to nitric acid spill

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATE 6:20 p.m.

As of now, the shelter in place orders are still in effect for areas within a mile of the I-10 crash, located between South Kolb and South Rita Roads.

UPDATE 4:19 p.m.

According to the Pima County Office of Emergency Management and Tucson Fire, the truck that overturned in the crash spilled a load of nitric acid.

Tucson Fire, Office of Emergency Management, Arizona DPS and the Department of Public Safety's Hazardous Materials Response Unit are working on the response.

First responders are evacuating people near the crash "out of an abundance of caution," according to DPS.

KGUN 9's reporter on the scene says UA Tech Park is currently being evacuated, and sources say Vail Unified School District is cancelling all after-school programs.

The Hampton Inn at 9085 S. Rita Road has also been evacuated, with hotel guests moving to a different Hampton Inn.

Wind speeds are currently about 25-35 mph.

UPDATE: 3:58 p.m.

A 'shelter in place' warning is in effect for all individuals within a mile radius of the crash. Everyone in the area is advised to turn off heaters, air conditioning units and other equipment that may bring outside air in.

That includes individuals:



East of the crash to Houghton Road

West of the crash to Kolb Road

North of the crash to Valencia Road

South of the crash to Voyager Road

Pima County Department of Environmental Quality is currently evaluating if the radius for sheltering in place will need to be expanded.

Authorities say a truck has flipped onto its side in the median. There is no information yet on the truck driver's condition.

UPDATE 3:48 p.m.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the closure is due to a hazmat spill related to the crash.

Tucson Fire is on scene. Authorities say it will be an extensive closure.

Arizona Department of Transportation is reporting that both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-10 are closed near South Kolb Road due to a crash that occurred around 3 p.m.

Drivers should find alternate routes to avoid the closure and related delays.

ADOT says there is no estimated time that the lanes will re-open.

Visit the ADOT traffic map or dial 511 on the latest.

