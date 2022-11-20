Hundreds walk to end gun violence in National City

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Hundreds took part in a walk to end gun violence in National City on Saturday afternoon, stopping by several locations where young victims have been shot and killed just within a few blocks of each other.

The walk was organized by parents and honored four victims: Edwin Barrera Jr., Gillian Aguilera, Juan Carlos Muñoz Jr. and Damien Estrada.

“The loss of my son was something I don’t wish on any parent,” said Carlos Estrada, an organizer and the father of Damien Estrada, who was just killed months ago.

“And for all parents to get together to stop this…I’m all for it,” he said.

10News also spoke with Elizabeth Muñoz, the mother of Juan Carlos Muñoz Jr., who was killed seven years ago at one of the intersections where the group walked to on Saturday.

“A car pulled up next to him and they started to shoot into my son’s car,” said Muñoz. “He was a victim of gun violence, gang violence… homicide.”

Muñoz says her son, who went by “Junior,” had dreams of becoming a psychologist. In his memory, their family created an organization designed to help other families processing grief: Jr.’s Trauma Care Initiative. You can learn more about their support and resources offered by following this link.

