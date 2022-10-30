Hundreds protest Iranian regime outside Hall of Justice

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hundreds gathered downtown in front of the Hall of Justice on Saturday to protest the Iranian regime.

“We don’t want this regime anymore. 43 years in enough for us. We want a regime change,” said Mehdi Chitgari.

“We just want our freedom. To be able to live life just like people here,” added Sudie Phillips.

Many held signs of Mahsa Amini and others killed in Iran in recent weeks.

“Their crime was just to show their hair while they were in the street. So we are here to tell the whole world that all of us..if you care about freedom and if you care about democracy…cif you have those values, we all have to stand up against these criminals, against these murderers, against these terrorists,” said Jamshid Khazian.

Organizers say with the death toll rising each week, they’ll continue to join others around the world in protests.

“They are losing lives and they are battling bullets with their bodies so as long as they are doing that, we are here,” said Bibi Kasrai.

