Hundreds protest Iranian regime in Crown Point Park

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — International outrage and protests continue over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman allegedly killed in police custody after incorrectly wearing a hijab.

On Saturday evening, hundreds took part in a rally at Crown Point Park to protest against the Iranian regime.

“For the past 43 years they have killed thousands of young people just because they are trying to express their opinion,” said Roya Kohani.

Those who gathered demanded justice for Amini and change in Iran.

“It’s unbelievable that in 2022 a woman who had a portion of her hair showing was pulled into a jail situation, she was detained, brutally beaten… and then the government lied to her family, saying a 22-year-old had a heart attack,” said Shohreh Mofidi.

Saturday’s rally was organized by the local Iranian community. Many of them shared with 10News that they left the country as kids or teenagers. And although they now call San Diego home, they fear for loved ones still overseas.

“This is not about some scarf or hijab. This is about basic human rights. This is about freedom of speech…freedom of expression,” said Kohani.

Mayor Todd Gloria also addressed the crowd on Saturday.

“When actions like what we’re seeing in Iran right now happen, the free people in this world have to speak up and speak out,” he said.

Organizers say the rally continues on Sunday in the form of a caravan that will be leaving from Mission Bay. They say cars from Orange County and Los Angeles will be joining them on the road.

