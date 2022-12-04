Hundreds pack Newport Ave. for OB's annual eclectic Christmas parade

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Hundreds gathered on Newport Avenue Saturday for the return of Ocean Beach's annual electric – and eclectic – Christmas parade.

“The parade is great because it’s all the local businesses and even local groups… They put together something and some of them are awesome, and some of them are terrible — but they’re all great!” said Brik Raaum, an OB resident.

Local shop owners shared with 10News all the crowds brought a welcomed boost in business after a challenging year.

“Obviously by the beach… rent’s expensive. But also the winter season is very slow. So, just to have the support during the holiday season’s amazing,” said Christina Riley, the owner of Humble Heart.

"I think a lot of people have the same sentiment. They want to support local businesses. We see a huge uptick during the holidays,” added Michael Lowe, the owner of The Joint Sushi & Tapas.

And when it comes to Christmas shopping, the locals say OB’s a great spot to grab something unique or handmade for someone you love.

“There's candles and handmade jewelry… Why would you go to a corporate store? Amazon? C’mon,” said Matt Baker, a loyal and long-time OB resident.

