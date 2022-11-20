Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hundreds of turkeys given away in National City

NATIONAL CITY TURKEY GIVEAWAY.jpg
Michael Kenney
NATIONAL CITY TURKEY GIVEAWAY.jpg
Posted at 12:13 PM, Nov 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-20 15:13:24-05

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — Hundreds of people in National City drove away with a free Thanksgiving meal.

Residents lined the Plaza Bonita parking lot in their cars. Some arrived as early as four thirty this morning.

The Mayor of National City, Alejandra Sotelo-Solis, said this year is important because lots of National City residents are struggling financially due to the pandemic and other hardships.

National city locals, ABC 10News spoke to say the giveaway saved their thanksgiving.

"For us, that were right now caught in a bind of low income and what have you and the jobs and everything, it really is helping us a lot to be able to celebrate our thanksgiving," said Mary Siqueiros, a National City resident.

Covid-19 and monkeypox vaccines were also available onsite.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Donate Today!