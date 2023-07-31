Hundreds of students visit naval base for STEM event

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Hundreds of students had the opportunity to visit Naval Air Station North Island for a national STEM event. The goal of the event is to inspire, engage and mentor the students; and to hopefully spark their interest in the stem field or a career in Naval aviation.

From flight operations to dynamic displays, there was a little something for everyone at the National Naval Officers Association Stem fair.

“I get to learn about what I could do with my future,” says ninth grader Zhang Aden. “I plan to join the Naval Academy. I could see role models here, and you could see other possible choices of where you could go.”

Over 400 middle and high school students registered for the event Monday morning. The students came from more than 20 local and regional school districts.

This is the fifth annual year for the event. Organizers say they rotate between different Naval bases across the country every year.

“This event was born out of a necessity, in my opinion, simply because we need to expose our children to greater STEM opportunities at an earlier age,” said Retired U.S. Navy Veteran Cedric Pringle.

Several senior active-duty and retired U.S. Navy leaders were on hand for the STEM event.

Some lucky students will walk away with scholarships from the NNOA.