Hundreds of students participate in beach cleanup for Kids Ocean Day

San Diego (KGTV) — Hundreds of students from Title One schools around the county are learning how to save the coastline. Friday is Kids Ocean Day.

The students have been learning about ocean conservation, and Friday morning they made their way to Mission Beach for a beach cleanup and aerial art project. The event is hosted by I Love A Clean San Diego.

Team members were out at South Mission Beach early Friday morning mapping out the design for the aerial art project, an 180x180 feet image that students will create in the sand.

A few hours later, hundreds of kids arrived by the busloads near the grassy areas near Belmont Park. After brief announcements, some of the students and chaperones headed toward the bay to pick up trash. Others walked along the sand and boardwalk.

This is the largest student-centered beach cleanup in San Diego.

About 1,000 students from nine different title one schools participated in Friday’s event. Many I Love A Clean San Diego team members say this event is special because it is the first time that some students have visited the beach.

“We’re talking about third, fourth, and fifth graders who live in San Diego, who have never been to the beach before,” said Eric Dillemuth of I Love A Clean San Diego. “How impactful that is, at such a young age, to have that opportunity to experience something that is part of their home and be able to give back to it."

The theme for this year’s aerial project is “make ripples.” The image will feature a large sea lion with ripples.

It symbolizes educating the young students so they can then educate others in their lives and create a ripple effect in the community.

