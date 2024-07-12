Hundreds of scouts beat heat at summer camp on Fiesta Island

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hundreds of scouts with Scouting America are escaping the heat and cooling off at summer camp on Fiesta Island.

It’s an annual tradition many scouts look forward to — learning to sail, kayak, and camp with friends.

Camp directors say this week they are hosting several troops from places facing scorching temperatures.

“We have troops from New Mexico, Texas, Arizona, Nevada, and other parts of California,” said Daniel Ontiveros, Camp Director.

ABC 10News spoke with scouts from the Coachella Valley who were enjoying some relief from the triple-digit heat back home.

“Oh my god…it’s amazing. In the valley, even the wind is hot. Here, you can go outside in a T-shirt and shorts and have a nice breeze. It’s also really good for sailing too,” said Anthony Valentino, Troop 1701.

“Since we’ve been here, it’s been overcast all morning. It’s been so nice. I wake up and put on a sweater,” said Tori Sawa, Troop 451.

While the scouts may come for the activities, camp director Ontiveros says it’s more about what they take home with them: “It gives them the opportunity to learn and realize they’re capable of more than what they believe they can be.”

According to Ontiveros, approximately 1600 scouts will participate in camps on Fiesta Island over seven weeks.