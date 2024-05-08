Hundreds of residents prepare to sue city over January flood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Nearly 300 people impacted by the January flood have taken a significant step toward suing the City of San Diego for damages. Their attorney, Evan Walker, told ABC 10News he filed the lawsuit Monday and is now waiting on the court process by which the suit becomes official.

“The claims are going to be for damage to people’s homes, their property, losing the use of their homes. And some of the clients were trapped in the floodwaters, so claims for that, as well," Walker told ABC 10News in an interview Tuesday.

Residents in Southcrest have blamed the city for the damage to their homes, claiming the city knew of the potential for flooding along Chollas Creek. Some residents say they pressed the city for years to address growth and garbage in the creek that caused it to flood during storms.

“They didn’t get the message the first time we sued them," said Greg Montoya, one of the residents who is part of the filed lawsuit. "This is not the first time. This has been an ongoing problem for years and years. I have the documentation to prove it.”

Walker said the residents will be asking for $100,000,000 in damages. ABC 10News reached out by email to the city Tuesday morning, but did not receive a response.