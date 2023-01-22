Hundreds of backpacks delivered for homeless LGBTQ youth

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Volunteers made 700 backpacks with essential items for homeless LGBTQ youth Sunday. Each pack had things like shampoos, gloves, and hats. The San Diego Human Rights Campaign does this giveaway every year around the MLK Day of Service. Organizers say it’s necessary to support LGBTQ youth.

“A large percentage of our homeless youth here in San Diego are from the LGBTQ+ community," said Layne Rackley with the San Diego Human Rights Campaign. "They’ve been ostracized or shut off from their homes.”

Volunteers delivered the backpacks to three local facilities at 3 p.m. Sunday. Those facilities were San Diego Youth Services, youth in transition, and street angels.

