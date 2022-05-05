Hundreds march on second night of pro-choice rallies

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the second night in a row, hundreds of abortion rights supporters gathered in downtown San Diego to protest the leaked draft showing the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"What leaked was their opinion behind closed doors, and so we’re showing them that they can’t bargain with our lives behind closed doors," Justine Mann said.

Mann is with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which co-organized Wednesday's protest.

She said she considers abortion a fundamental right.

"So it’s very surprising to have something like that potentially snatched from under us," Mann said.

With signs held high, people marched from the Hall of Justice on West Broadway through downtown chanting pro-choice slogans.

Among the crowd were 18-year-old Grace Hill and her friends.

"I think that at the state of the country we're in, there's so many bigger issues that we need to be worried about," Hill said.

The ladies may be young, but they believe standing up for abortion rights is crucial.

The ladies said they're terrified of the possible consequences should the Supreme Court reverse the landmark decision legalizing abortion.

"It is really horrifying that if I get pregnant at this age, there's a chance that I will have to raise it for the rest of my life. I don't have a say in it," Hill said.

Mann echoed the same sentiments.

“These are our lives. These are our rights," Mann said. "We’re going to fight for them. We’re going to make noise.”