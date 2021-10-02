Hundreds march for women's reproductive rights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Thousands of people hit the streets nationwide for the annual Women’s March. Local supporters gathered at Waterfront Park Saturday morning. Marchers say the restrictive abortion law in Texas is motivating them to act now.

“You have the right to govern and own your own body,” says Sasha Knox, volunteer with Women’s March San Diego.

With signs in hand, hundreds of people gathered at Waterfront Park, wanting their voices to be heard.

“We have to make a stance so that women know that your life is protected, your bodies are protected, your choices are protected no matter what you truly believe in,” says Knox.

Marchers believe they should choose to decide if or when they want to start a family. They say the decision should not be left up to the court or elected officials.

Local leaders, including Supervisor Nora Vargas and Senate Pro Tem Toni Atkins, showed their support at Saturday’s event.

The event is a part of a nationwide march. Supporters came together two days before the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to reconvene in person. Marchers say the high court allowed the state of Texas to strip women of their reproductive rights. A law went into effect that bans nearly all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

“How backwards do we have to go?” says Knox. “We had already accomplished so much, and now we’re removing the same freedoms and liberties that we’ve already seen.”

Education stations were set up along the route so participants could learn how to make a difference beyond the march.

Organizers encourage those who could not make it out Saturday but were interested in learning more about reproductive rights to visit Women’s March San Diego.