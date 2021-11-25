Hundreds lace up for Father Joe's Village Thanksgiving Turkey Trot

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Homeless services nonprofit Father Joe's Villages hosts its annual Thanksgiving Day 5K run and walk Thursday morning.

Balboa Park was filled with crowds of people willing to give back on Thanksgiving hours before their own turkey day celebrations.

And this year’s Father Joe’s Villages 5k takes on a special meaning, after things were held virtually last year because of the pandemic.

Among the crowd of walkers, Gianna Bloom and her dad Thomas. This is a first for the 9 year old.

Thomas Bloom says, “This is her first 5k and we've been practicing for this race. So it's good to come out and do this early and give back to the community and it's a great cause we're really happy to be here.”

Proceeds from this run will go towards Father Joe’s food program. Just last year alone, Father Joe’s Villages provided meals to more than 9,000 people and served more than 1 million meals.

Many participants chose to come dressed up in their best turkey outfit. Part of the fun of it all, as they raised money for a good cause.

Cecilia Ralston, a participant says, “I said we have to have hats. So it's kind of fun you can't really get to dress up for turkey day. So here we are.”