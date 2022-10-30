Hundreds come out for No Limits 5K supporting United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hundreds of people joined together in Mission Bay Saturday for the 40th No Limits 5K Walk & Roll. The event has supported United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego County over the years. The organization helps get funding for people with disabilities, so they can get the equipment and resources they need.

The 5K was held at De Anza Cove Saturday morning. Among the participants were children with cerebral palsy.

The condition is caused by abnormal brain development before birth, and it affects a person's movement and posture.

According to UCP's website, the group's mission is to advocate for people who have cerebral palsy and other disabilities, especially to improve their independence, productivity and everyday life.

"By making solid steps, UCP can build a better community for all in the process," the website says.

Music, food, fun and friends were the highlights of the 5K.

Our very own ABC 10News reporter Marie Coronel was also the master of ceremonies for the event.

You can learn more about UCP's vision and history here.

