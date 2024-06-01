Humane Society County shelters waive adoption fees for teeming shelters

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Humane Society and the county's two animal shelters are among more than 150 shelters across the state to participate in the first California Adopt-a-Pet Day Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., all pet adoptions are free, thanks to a partnership with CalAnimals, ASPCA and SFSPCA.

The event comes as the region's shelters are full to bursting with animals. San Diego Humane Society has nearly 600 pets available for adoption, including puppies and kittens.

On April 30, a coalition of San Diego County animal welfare organizations asked the community to save lives by adopting or fostering unwanted animals and spaying and neutering their pets, before a badly overcrowded shelter situation becomes even more urgent during the busier summer months.

"Summer is the busiest time for animal shelters, so we need the community to help us help them, before it gets worse," said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of the San Diego Humane Society. "There are hundreds of deserving animals, from puppies and kittens, to special breed dogs and cats, and small pets, who are waiting for a second chance at our shelters and rescues."

Nationally, 359,000 dogs and 330,000 cats were euthanized last year, according to Shelter Animals Count. In 2023 alone, more than 3 million cats and dogs nationwide entered animal shelters and rescues, along with millions of domestic rabbits and smaller animals.

In 2022, the SDHS reached a record high of nearly 494 dogs in care each day. That daily average rose to 540 in 2023, and has ballooned to 632 so far this year. Stray dog intakes are up 12%, and 65% of these pets are never reclaimed by their owners.

Despite the challenges, San Diego County's animal welfare organizations have maintained their "Stay at Zero" euthanasia policy of healthy or treatable shelter pets since 2015. However, this success is due to the efforts of local shelters and rescues, and people willing to adopt and foster pets, officials said.

Shelters see the largest number of stray pets during summer, especially over the July Fourth holiday. In 2023, the San Diego Humane Society took in 323 stray pets July 4-7. Only 62 of them were reclaimed by their owners.

On Saturday, current pet owners are also welcome to attend SDHS' second annual "Prepare Fair," from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to ensure pets are safe ahead of the busy July Fourth holiday. During the fair, SDHS is offering free microchips, ID tags, licenses and more at its locations in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego.

San Diego Humane Society's San Diego Campus is at 5500 Gaines St.; El Cajon Campus at 1373 N. Marshall Ave.; Escondido Campus at 3500 Burnet Drive; and Oceanside Campus at 2905 San Luis Rey Road. The county's shelters are in Bonita, 5821 Sweetwater Road; and Carlsbad, 2481 Palomar Airport Road.

To view pets available for adoption, visit sdhumane.org/adopt or www.sddac.com/content/sdc/das/adopt.html

According to the county, adoption fees are always waived for senior adopters, senior pets and pets that have been waiting for their forever home for 30 days or more.

