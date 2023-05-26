Hula masters spread aloha through San Diego during AAPI Month

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It has been a busy Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month for Kathy Heali'i 'O Nalani Gore Stanley, who runs the Heali'i Polynesian Revue.

Kathy is a Kumu, a master teacher in the art of hula.

“We all eat, sleep and breathe hula," says Kumu Kathy.

Her love for the hula began when she was 3 years old and living on Oahu.

“I could just feel it, from the bottom of my feet to the top of my head. It all just came out when I was dancing,” Kathy says.

Now, Kumu Kathy teaches hundreds of students in San Diego.

Her group of dancers has won numerous first-place award for their hula, and the group has traveled all over the world.

Beyond the worldwide praise, one of Kumu Kathy's biggest accomplishments is raising three children who have all fallen in love the hula.

Edieann Heali'i O Nalani Stanley is the oldest of Kumu Kathy's children and just graduated as a Kumu herself in December.

Now, she helps spread the aloha spirit through San Diego at various events, like their performance at Miramar College on Thursday evening.

“Watching my mom dance, you know, I was always on the side and she was my role model since I was a child," said Edieann.

For more information about the Heali'i Polynesian Revue, follow this link.