HSSA: Small animals transferred to AZ likely used as food for other animals

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Many of the small animals transferred from the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona (HSSA) back in August were likely used as food for other animals, according to HSSA.

The findings were revealed in a final report after a months-long investigation by an independent third party.

10News was first to break the story after animal activists told us that the roughly 250 guinea pigs, rabbits, hamsters and rats the San Diego Humane Society had sent to Arizona weren't publicly put up for adoption.

"This incident was a result of failure of leadership. It also suffered from a lack of communication," said Terry Flores, who conducted the investigation.

In July, the San Diego Humane Society made a request to HSSA to take in more than 300 small pets due to overcrowding.

Flores said HSSA's former COO, Christian Gonzalez, accepted the transfer, noting a rescue had agreed to take the animals.

HSSA's former CEO, Steve Farley, was also aware of the transfer.

The San Diego Humane Society transferred the animals to HSSA in August.

"On August 31, the HSSA former COO informed the HSSA board of the transfer, indicating the animals were safe and there was nothing for the board to worry about," Flores said.

Initially, Farley told the board the animals were transferred to a private, family group in Maricopa County.

But there were no records of the animals being adopted.

HSSA said that based on text messages, many of the animals were given to a reptile breeding company.

"It appears that the intention was to freeze the animals and then sell them at some sort of industry show that was taking place in California," said HSSA Board Chairman Robert Garcia.

The San Diego Humane Society said it was not aware the animals would likely be used as feeder animals.

In a statement posted on the SDHS website regarding the findings, the organization said, "We appreciate the thoroughness with which HSSA performed this duty and outlined the actions of their now-former leadership. The report reinforces that San Diego Humane Society was not responsible in any way for the presumed tragic outcome of the animals."

The investigator said Farley also did not know the animals would be sent to the reptile breeding company.

Still, HSSA fired Farley last month, and Gonzalez resigned.

HSSA said it's focused on implementing new protocols to build back trust with the community and to ensure what happened never happens again.

The HSSA board says it will create a search committee to better vet the new CEO.

You can read the SDHS full statement here.

