How you can celebrate Mother's Day on a budget

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- As Mother’s Day approaches, many people around the world are preparing to honor their moms, but finding budget-friendly ways to celebrate can be a challenge.

With estimated spending set to reach $34 billion this year, up from $33 billion in 2024, the pressure to give lavish gifts is on.

Nikki Jones, a single mother and owner of the online lifestyle blog San Diego Moms, views her life as “beautiful chaos.” She finds joy in balancing her career and parenting a nine-year-old, despite the challenges it entails.

“I think parenting in today's world definitely provides some more challenges, but it’s a lot of fun,” Jones said.

For those who wish to celebrate without overspending, Jones offers several cost-effective activities. She encourages families to explore the free attractions that San Diego has to offer, such as spending a day at the beach, hiking, or discovering Balboa Park.

Additionally, families can utilize items they already have at home for a delightful celebration.

“Having a picnic in your backyard” is one great suggestion, with Jones demonstrating how she prepared an assortment of snacks for under $20.

Jones adds that homemade gifts resonate deeply, particularly cards or drawings made by children.

She also shared a touching gift idea: “She just wrote down 100 different reasons why she loves me,” allowing for a heartfelt reminder of cherished moments throughout the year.

The time-honored tradition of “breakfast in bed” or preparing a home-cooked meal remains popular, as Jones emphasizes that no matter the gesture, “for moms, it’s the thought that counts.”

As families gear up for this special day, Nikki Jones reminds us that intentional time spent with loved ones can create lasting memories for both parents and children.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy