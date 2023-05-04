How Writers Guild of America strike could impact San Diego Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Comic-Con is less than three months away, but the writers of your favorite movies and shows may not be there.

This all has to do with the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

The strike in 2007 lasted 100 days. With San Diego Comic-Con 76 days away, it could interfere with the convention.

"I think anyone who attends Comic-Con, including myself, should be very aware of the strike and the possible implications," Kerry Dixon said.

Dixon is the Editor and Chief of the San Diego Comic-Con Unofficial Blog, the largest independent site that covers all things Comic-Con.

"We basically help attendees with all the prep work leading up to the convention, so what's going to be there, what's going to happen, how do you navigate the convention," she said.

WGA members are on day two of the strike in a fight for better pay among other demands.

Some late-night shows are already having to air re-runs.

The strike also means writers can't make promotional appearances about their work or talk about new projects.

Dixon uses the movie Furiosa as an example. It's the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road.

"That's coming out next year. George Miller is the director, but he also co-wrote it, so because he's the co-writer, if the writers' strike continues, maybe that would have come to Comic-Con. Now George Miller is not going to come. He's probably not going to bring his movie," Dixon explained.

However, Dixon said she supports the strike and hopes for a quicker resolution this time around.

"These people deserve a fair wage, in my personal opinion," she said. "[But] to think that it might be lessened or we might not have certain shows and movies at the convention because of all this, it for sure is disappointing."

Comic-Con is July 19-23.

In an email to 10News, a spokesperson for the convention said their "hope is for a speedy resolution that will prove beneficial to all parties and allow everyone to continue the work they love."

