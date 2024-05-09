How UCSD student journalists are covering the protests

On the front page of the UCSD Guardian you will see several updates about the protests. Many of them are written by Carter Castillo and his team of student journalists.

"This is a lot. Sometimes we are up for 48 hours. It is still kind of weird to process all that is happened," said Castillo.

Castillo is a news editor of the school paper. He has been on the front lines. Castillo says he cares about what is happening around the world.

"I am a dual citizen. My father is from Costa Rica. I am very proud of my Costa Rican and American identity. I travel a lot in my life and at the end of the day we are all humans," he said.

Castillo’s work has gained national attention. He was interviewed by ABC news after dozens were arrested on campus. Castillo says covering this issue is not easy and sometimes he even gets push back. But he says being a journalist is worth it.

"I have been to countries where there is not a free press. It allows for governments to go unaccounted for and for democracy to become eroded. Free press is absolutely fundamental and key to having a functioning democracy," he said.