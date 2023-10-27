How to process anxiety, grief following the mass shooting in Maine

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — In the wake of yet another mass shooting, many may be feeling anxious or overwhelmed with complex emotions of grief.

“It’s a very helpless feeling to turn on the news and hear that more people’s lives have been taken,” said Carrie Tremble, Professor of Practice, Clinical Mental Health Counseling, USD.

“There’s something we talk about as mental health professionals called secondary trauma…where people can start to feel traumatized themselves when they are constantly inundated with news like what we’ve heard in the last month,” said Tremble.

For anyone feeling overwhelmed or anxious due to recent events, Tremble recommends finding a balance between being informed and protecting your mental health. She says it can be difficult with so much graphic content accessible at all times on our smartphones. She recommends unplugging and leaning on community resources for support.

“So it may be finding what is it that brings you joy…even if it’s calling a loved one or inviting a loved one over or a friend,” she said.

Tremble also recommends reaching out to local mental health professionals trained to help people process feelings of anxiety or grief triggered by current events.

“Something that helps people stay grounded is just looking at what do I control vs. what do I not control, and as much as possible saying…I want to focus my effort and energy on what I can control,” she said.

Tremble says USD offers mental health resources not only to students, but also to parents seeking help having conversations with their young children about traumatic current events.