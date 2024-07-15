How to cope with trauma, anxiety after Trump rally shooting: Expert

In the wake of Saturday’s shooting at former President Trump’s rally, social media has been inundated with content capturing the violence and heated opinions about it.

“When we see real-world violence in front of us or in the media, it can create a lot of anxiety for people, depression, all sorts of emotions,” said Dr. Sarah Simmons, director of Psychological Wellness at Kaiser Permanente. “People can feel powerless, helpless, hopeless.”

If you’re feeling any of these emotions, Dr. Simmons said you are not alone.

“We have this tendency to tune in to whatever is happening around us for many hours a day. So it's important to pull back on that to not expose yourself to traumatic events all day long." she said.

Dr. Simmons emphasized the importance of balancing staying informed with protecting your mental health. In a time when politics may feel polarizing, she says setting boundaries is key.

“It’s so important to still connect with family and friends. Even when people have different political views, consider creating some guidelines and some rules for what people can talk about when they're together." she said. "if people can't follow that, be aware of that and don’t be afraid to step away from that situation.”

