How to celebrate Mother's Day in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The best Mother's Day gift you can give to your mom is your time. And while the COVID-19 pandemic is still making it tricky for families to spend time together, there are still plenty of ways to make Mother's Day special.

Here are some ways you can celebrate moms indoors, outdoors or virtually.

Indoors:

Serve breakfast in bed

More like brunch in bed — let her sleep in, then enjoy flapjacks and snuggles! Don't forget the coffee and/or mimosas!



Make a scrapbook

Break out those old photo albums, print some of your phone pics and transform them all into something beautiful. You and Mom can each work on your own scrapbook pages and bind them together when you're done.



Stream a powerful mom-themed movie

Hollywood has relentlessly served up films about mothers and children for decades — some tender, some heartbreaking, and some uplifting.



Bake a cake

Mother's Day wouldn't be complete without something sweet. If your mom loves to bake, whip something up together



Host a karaoke night

Channel your inner Beyoncé and rock out to your favorite tunes. Hair brushes work well, but you can elevate your karaoke experience even more with an at-home system that'll keep the entire family entertained for hours.

Outdoors:

For those who aren't gathering indoors this year can find a bunch of outdoor activities, from lawn games to hikes to a trip to the beach.

Host a lawn-game tournament

Croquet, cornhole, bocce, outdoor Jenga or horseshoes — what's your family's game of choice? Split into teams and drum up some friendly rivalry with — while soaking in rays — with a backyard challenge. Make a yearly tradition, and pass around a trophy too the winner each year.



Head to the beach

The sun, the waves and a good book are the perfect ingredients for a relaxing Mother's Day.



Book a family photo shoot

What's a better memory than a family photo? Hire a photographer to take countless pictures you'll enjoy for years to come.

Virtual:

And if you're not living close to your mom at the moment and can't travel home for a visit, there are plenty of ways to stay virtually connected and create a special Mother's Day.

Take a virtual paint and sip class

If everyone's 21 and up, sign yourselves up for a painting and wine event. You'll sip, laugh and take home a beautiful creation to remember the day.



Send a care package

Make the mom in your life a refreshing bath bomb to help her relax and recharge. Gift her a basket full of her favorites like: face mask, bottle of wine, candy, body scrub, candles, and more.