How to avoid being scammed: Holiday shopping tips from the San Diego County District Attorney's Office

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- As shoppers prepare for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, authorities are warning about an increase in scams targeting online buyers.

To help San Diego County residents avoid falling victim, county District Attorney Summer Stephan is sharing key tips to ensure a safe and secure shopping experience.

Look for secure websites

When shopping online, always check the website URL bar for “https” and a lock symbol before entering any personal or payment information.

“Just like a lock for a safe or for your bicycle, that tells you it’s a legitimate company and that your information is encrypted,” Stephan explained.

Use credit cards, not debit cards

Using a credit card offers more protection than a debit card.

“Because if you discover that it was a scam, you could negotiate with your credit card company to stop payment or return your money," said Stephen.

Be wary of unnecessary information requests

If an online retailer asks for more than your payment, billing, or shipping information, it’s a red flag.

“Please just turn off your computer because it likely means this is a scam and that you hit on something that wasn't a legitimate company,” Stephan advised.

Protecting vulnerable groups

Stephan emphasized that seniors are particularly at risk for scams. Last year, scammers reportedly stole $98 million from elderly residents in San Diego County alone.

While many scams originate overseas -- making it difficult to hold culprits accountable -- the District Attorney’s Office has successfully prosecuted several cases, particularly involving elder fraud.

“We’ve had success fighting back against scammers,” Stephan said. “But we’d rather have you be safe in the first place.”

Stay vigilant

As you navigate this holiday shopping season, remember to stay cautious and report any suspicious activity to authorities.

For more tips and resources, visit the San Diego District Attorney’s Office website.