How to adopt the beagles rescued from a lab-testing facility

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's the first time these beagles drank out of a cup instead of off the floor. Also, the first time their paws touched grass after a life on concrete.

They are just some of nearly 4,000 beagles rescued from a lab-testing facility in Virginia. Government inspections reportedly found many of the dogs were starving and sick.

But now they have a new chance life.

Dozens of the dogs arrived at the Helen Woodward Animal Center a few days ago.

SOT/Dana Flach, Volunteer, Helen Woodward Animal Center

"She is just the sweetest thing. It's just amazing we have all been saying how sweet and resilient these dogs are after all they went through," said Dana Flach.

She is one of several volunteers, fostering the dogs. They are learning the basics.

"They learn to go outside to go to the bathroom, get the dogs on a schedule of feeding regularly. Sleeping in a bed with humans. Helping them get socialized so they will be great when they go into homes with people," said Jessica Gercke, PR Director for the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

Some of the dogs will be up for adoption starting Friday. They are looking for someone to adopt them, who has a lot of time to commit to the animals.

"These dogs will need some training. But they won't need training for their gentle personalities," Gercke added.

Gercke also says each beagle has a name and will show more personality as time goes on. That's a far better future than being just a number tattooed on the dog's ear, at a research facility.

