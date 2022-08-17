How is the Inflation Reduction Act expected to impact San Diegans?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The newly signed Inflation Reduction Act promises to have a significant impact on San Diego. From helping people buy electric cars, to helping our county reach net-zero emissions by 2035.

President Biden finalized the Inflation Reduction Act into law which promises the largest climate investment in US history at more than 360 billion dollars. Some of that money, San Diego is hoping to receive.

"We haven't seen any downsides to this," shares Coleen Clementson.

Clementson, SANDAG's Deputy CEO says the biggest program that could serve San Diego well is the investment to help more people purchase electric vehicles.

"We actually have a higher number than average of people who have electric vehicles," she explains. "This just makes it more accessible."

Another element to this act is providing funding to help electrify public transit. It's a long-term goal of SANDAG and the regions, to help us reach net-zero emissions by 2035.

"That even further reduces greenhouse gas emissions because we have more people taking trips in single vehicles," shares Clementson.

But this federal investment to climate does not just have to do with the grid, but environmental impacts. If San Diego gets funding, it could go towards our shorelines.

"It's been in the news a lot," shares Clementson. "The failing bluffs where we have the big rail corridor. So shoring up the bluffs and making sure that it's safe."

SANDAG believes funds could connect communities that have been separated due to transportation projects.

"Maybe we are able to do something in Barrio Logan where we can connect some of these communities," shares Clementson. "Especially those communities that have been divided bay the Port of San Diego, the Coronado Bridge."

If SANDAG or San Diego is granted for funds they apply for, the process could move quickly.

"The biggest thing the region needs to get ready for is making sure we have the electric power to support all of this electric structure and all of these electric vehicles," she shares.

However, the focus needs to be on making sure we can take on these ambitious plans.

"The challenge we have today is that we are running really low on our local match," explains Clementson. "So that half cents sales tax we will be collecting through 2048, and then that ends. And we have bonded against those future revenues so those funds available there are not as much as we had before."