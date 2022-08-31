How heat waves can impact mental health

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — "I slept terrible. It was hot. I was getting sweaty," said Fortune Meya.

The City Heights resident was trying to stay in the shade a local gas station in his neighborhood. Meya says he does not like the heat.

"When you sleep, your core body temperature has to drop a degree. When there is elevated heat, it is harder to sleep," says Dr. Vi Thuy Nguyen of Kaiser Permanente.

Dr. Nguyen says it's not only important to keep cool and stay hydrated before bed, but throughout the day. She says being better prepared will help your mental health.

"Try not to exert yourself during the day. You will sleep better at night if you have taken care of yourself during the day," she adds.

But some we spoke with at the gas station in City Heights say the heat does not stress them out at all. Particularly a woman who was visiting from Arizona. She says she brought the heat with her.

"I don't think it makes us stressed. I think we are just used to it," said the Arizona woman.

But Nguyen says during a heatwave, the number of people with anxiety disorders who are hospitalized increases. She says it's important to check in on family and friends on hot days.

"The power of community is important. All of us have family members who suffer from preexisting medical conditions. That is the time to call," she said.

Many we spoke with said they will be taking care of themselves and others in the coming days. A woman said she will be exercising in the morning. Her son said just being around people, makes him in a better mood.

