House under construction heavily damaged by fire in Chula Vista

Posted at 10:47 AM, Mar 13, 2022
CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A house under construction was heavily damaged by fire Sunday, the Chula Vista Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called to the vacant house in the 300 block of Theresa Way at 4:17 a.m. Sunday, according to CVFD Battalion Chief Brenden Barahurn.

Flames were seen burning through the roof in news video from the scene.

The fire was knocked down about 30 minutes after firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

Arson investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

