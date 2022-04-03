House of Ukraine leader weighs in on Ukrainian troops recapturing Kyiv

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After nearly six weeks of bloodshed in Ukraine, Ukrainian troops have retaken the capital Kyiv.

"We're very proud of you. The world is proud of you. Taking back the capital it's a symbol that you're not letting go," said Vera Skop.

Skop is a board member at the house of Ukraine. She's been watching the conflict unfold from thousands of miles away.

She said that while this is good because it gives troops a chance to regroup, it also doesn't mean Russian President Vladimir Putin is retreating.

"He's not gone and he has managed to cause a lot of damage and he will continue to do a lot of damage," she said.

She and the team have been organizing demonstrations to show their support for Ukraine while calling for an end to the war.

Skop thinks it's making a difference and giving Ukrainian troops the will to continue to fight.

"In this day of communications. In these days of phones, you've got a picture and you send it to your family in Ukraine and we say, 'We're here. We're here with you. We're working very hard with you.' I think it makes a tremendous amount of difference," said Skop.

The House of Ukraine has also been collecting donations to directly support the country.

Skop thinks this victory is ultimately a testament to Putin underestimating Ukrainian forces.

"I think the Ukrainians surprised him and I think the Ukrainians have surprised the world. They have surprised the world with residency, with their ability to fight, their organizational skills, it's the army, it's the civilians," she said.

