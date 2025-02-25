House of Ukraine in San Diego reflects on three years of war, ongoing relief efforts

As the war in Ukraine enters its third year, the House of Ukraine in Balboa Park continues its relentless efforts to support those affected by the conflict. The San Diego-based organization has played a crucial role in raising awareness, providing aid, and assisting refugees since the war began in 2022.

“Ukrainians want peace, but they want peace with truth and justice,” said Vera Skop, Vice President of the House of Ukraine.

With ongoing negotiations to end the war and the Trump administration reversing U.S. support for Ukraine, many Ukrainians say they are feeling a mix of exhaustion, anxiety, and uncertainty about the future.

In a stunning shift, the U.S. voted on Monday against a U.N. resolution condemning Russia's war against Ukraine. The vote also comes shortly after President Trump called Ukrainian President Zelenskyy a "dictator" on social media.

“It was already difficult, but when you hear the news and you think the world is turning against you, it just makes it so much more difficult,” said Skop.

Despite the challenges, Skop and her team remain determined, taking pride in what the House of Ukraine has accomplished.

Since the war began, the House of Ukraine has:



Collected more than $1 million in cash donations

Sent over $2 million in humanitarian aid and supplies

Held weekly rallies in Balboa Park to raise awareness

Helped dozens of refugee families settle in Southern California

Supported Ukrainian children in need of prosthetic care after losing limbs in Russian attacks

“Somebody came in on Saturday and said, ‘Well, is the war still on?’” Skop said. “That awareness, it just shows you how important all this is.”

The organization's efforts have even been recognized by the government of Ukraine. Despite the emotional and physical toll, Skop says their mission remains clear:

“As exhausted as we are, we just gotta keep going. We gotta keep going because the Ukrainians are going, keep going.”

To mark the three-year anniversary of the war, the House of Ukraine will hold a vigil at 6:30 p.m. on Monday night in Balboa Park.

