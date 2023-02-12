House of Turkey in Balboa Park fundraises for earthquake victims

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The House of Türkiye held an event in Balboa Park on Saturday to rally support for those dealing with the devastating aftermath of recent earthquakes.

The event featured several musical tributes and speeches as members of the Turkish community shared how their families overseas have been affected.

“Some of them have lost their homes,” said Aleyna Pala through tears. “One of them has lost his life but I’m grateful because I have a lot of family over there. And just to know that most of them are able to still be here with us today is very important.”

Thousands in Turkey and Syria are still without food, water and shelter as they continue searching for missing family members.

“It’s really hard to see what is going on there. People are trying to get help they are under the rubble so it is really heart wrenching to hear those stories,” said Ali Kiran President, House of Turkey, Balboa Park.

The House of Türkiye has raised over $60,000 so far to help. If you’d like to donate, you can use their QR posted on their website and Facebook page.