Car catches fire in garage of El Cerrito home, family of 9 displaced

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A non-injury blaze displaced a family of nine from their El Cerrito home Thursday, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials said.

Just after 7:45 a.m. Thursday, the SDFD crews arrived to a reported house fire in the 4100 block of Mandarin Terrace.

Once crews arrived, the family of nine -- which included seven children and two adults had already evacuated their two-story home, according to the SDFD.

Shortly after arriving, firefighters learned one of the family's cars caught fire inside of the garage, according to the SDFD.

The fire was knocked out just before 8 a.m. and contained to the garage, fire officials said.

It was currently unknown what caused the flames to begin or how much monetary damage the blaze would cost, according to the department.