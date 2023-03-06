Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

House fire in San Diego's Corridor area under investigation

corridor_house_fire_030623.jpg
KGTV
corridor_house_fire_030623.jpg
Posted at 7:48 AM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 10:48:16-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A fire that destroyed most of a home in San Diego’s Corridor neighborhood Monday morning is under investigation.

At around 2 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue crews arrived in the 3800 block of 36th Street after a reported house fire.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze; no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Witnesses said they saw multiple people running in and out of the property when the fire began, and there were also reports of people fighting in the street.

The Metro Arson Strike Team (MAST) was called to the scene to join the investigation into the fire’s cause.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!