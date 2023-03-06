House fire in San Diego's Corridor area under investigation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A fire that destroyed most of a home in San Diego’s Corridor neighborhood Monday morning is under investigation.

At around 2 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue crews arrived in the 3800 block of 36th Street after a reported house fire.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze; no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Witnesses said they saw multiple people running in and out of the property when the fire began, and there were also reports of people fighting in the street.

The Metro Arson Strike Team (MAST) was called to the scene to join the investigation into the fire’s cause.