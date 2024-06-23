Hot conditions continue in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Hot conditions continued in some parts of San Diego County Sunday, with more triple-digit temperatures expected in the deserts throughout the week, forecasters said.

An excessive heat warning was in effect until at least 8 p.m. Thursday in the San Diego County deserts, where highs are expected to reach 114 degrees and can lead to heat-related illness, according to the National Weather Service.

A heat advisory was also in effect for valley areas until at least 8 p.m. Sunday.

Desert highs were between 109 and 113 degrees Sunday, with an east wind expected to pick up to at least 15 mph by the afternoon. The mountains saw partly cloudy conditions and highs reaching the upper 90s, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Partly cloudy conditions were expected Sunday near the foothills and eastern valley areas, with highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s and light winds.

It was mostly sunny in downtown San Diego on Sunday, with a high of 80. Monday's downtown high was expected to be 79.

"Temperatures west of the mountains will gradually decrease into next week, but the heat will remain through Thursday in the deserts,'' the NWS said.