Horse injured at Del Mar to undergo surgery

DEL MAR (CNS) - A horse who was injured in a race at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club will undergo surgery Sunday, a track spokesman said Saturday.

Deputy Bernardini, a 6-year-old gelding with seven career starts and two first-place finishes, was vanned off after the fifth race at Del Mar on Friday. He walked to the van under his own power.

The horse injured his right front leg and was scheduled to undergo surgery Sunday, De Mar spokesman Mac McBride told City News Service on Saturday.

Deputy Bernardini is owned by Dickman Legacy Ranch and trained by Jeff Bonde. His jockey was Edwin Maldonado.

Five horses have died this year after suffering racing or training injuries at Del Mar, according to the California Horse Racing Board.

Sunday is Del Mar's final day of live racing in 2021.