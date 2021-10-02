Horse euthanized at Santa Anita Park; 2nd in 2 Days

ARCADIA, Calif. (CNS) - A 2-year-old thoroughbred was euthanized Friday after suffering a racing injury at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.

Fight On Ron suffered an unspecified musculoskeletal injury during a race Friday, though he was able to walk onto a medical transport for examination, according to a California Horse Racing Board report. However, the injury was determined to be unrecoverable and the gelding was euthanized,

Fight On Ron was owned by Altamira Racing Stable and trained by Peter Miller. He competed in one previous race, earning $6,740 for coming in third place.

The gelding is the second horse in as many days to die after suffering an injury at Santa Anita Park, according to the CHRB. A 2-year-old unraced thoroughbred named Seven Summers was injured during training Thursday and was also euthanized.

Friday was the first day of Santa Anita's Autumn Meet.