Hoover High School mourns beloved basketball coach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Jewel Parker makes shooting hoops look easy, but she said her biggest fan on the sidelines is missing.

"He was always standing right there. His seat was always right there, but he was always far away from his seat. He was walking up and down the court. He wanted the best for us," Parker said.

Her coach at Hoover High School, Carey Miller, died of a heart attack last week. Parker says his passing was unexpected, and she is still processing the loss.

"It is motivating me to lock in for him. I want to make him proud. I know how much he put in to me. I just want to return the favor," said Parker.

Miller was not only a coach; he also worked in the after-school program and with special education students.

"He was the first face I saw when I came through the gates and one of the last one’s here," said Meisje Webb.

Miller also helped Webb in her class.

"He is funny, generous, like a teddy bear, great with the kids, and he cared so much," Webb said.

Webb and the students are raising money for Miller’s wife, who in nursing school.

"He talked about his wife and kids a lot. It was important for us as a Hoover community to do anything we could to contribute," said Webb.

