Hoover High School investigating social media threat

Even before students arrived on campus at Hoover High School, many already knew school would look different Thursday morning based on information sent to their parents via email.

Carlos Castro, a parent, says families received an email from Hoover High’s principal Wednesday night, letting parents know about a social media post they found about a school shooting threat.

He said as a parent, he appreciated the notification.

"It kind of got me concerned because maybe they’ll bring a gun and want to close out the school and shoot it out,” Castro said.

The email the principal sent out stated the administration had "alerted school police and are working with them to identify who made the post, and determine the next steps.”

The email also mentioned fights that happened on the campus Wednesday. Those fights happened as retaliation to other fights from earlier in the week, the principal wrote.

The principal also told parents all of the students involved in the fights on campus were suspended.

ABC 10News did see a police car on campus, but students tell us campus police are usually there in the morning.

Regardless, Castro said he’s hopeful parents will take this opportunity to talk to their kids about safety.

"The kids need to be smart enough not to get in trouble, and the parents need to teach the kids to kind of do the right thing,” he said.

ABC 10News reached out to the school district for comment about the situation. Our newsroom is still waiting to hear back.