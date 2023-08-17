Honor Foundation swim event to help Special Operations Forces transition into civilian life

SAN DIEGO, (KGTV) — It's a swim like no other, and for a great cause. In September the Honor Foundation will host the Swim for Special Operations Forces.

"This is going to be our 3rd year with the Swim for SOF. It's an event open to anyone, where we swim from Coronado to the USS Midway," says Honor Foundation General Council Justin Nahama.

It's a challenging distance of 3.3 miles all to benefit the Honor Foundation and their non-profit mission to help special operations forces transition into civilian life.

"It's not just helping our service members find jobs, we also help untangle who someone is, from what they did. We want to help clear the lens from how people look at life and evaluate the next chapters in their personal and professional relationships."

John-Allen Moore is active duty Navy having spent six years in Naval Special Warfare. He happens to be a graduate of the program.

"It's very difficult transitioning out and missing that camaraderie and the brotherhood. We often don't get the support that we need. Even the transitioning program for the Navy is kind of like here is how you build a resume get out there good luck."

The Honor Foundation gets great support from people like Jessica Migdal. She has helped veterans with resume writing and job interview skills.

"It's extremely nerve-racking, as they have been in a system that has set them up throughout their whole career. Now to head into the big wide world, without any guidance, that's where the Honor Foundation really comes in and gives them the tools to network and market themselves."

While the upcoming event consists of a 3.3-mile swim, and individual workouts like running push-ups, and pull-ups, each participant will be thinking of military vets who lost their lives.

"We are all given a lanyard of someone who has passed away," says Nahama. "It's about honoring our fallen brothers or sisters and memorializing them during the swim. We are not just thinking of the veteran community as a whole, we are thinking of those who are no longer with us, and their families as well."

