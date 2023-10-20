Honor Flight San Diego to honor Navy SEALs on next flight to DC

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's something special to wear the trident, and Coronado is home to many past and present Naval special operators.

For the first time, Honor Flight San Diego is honoring some of our past SEALs and frogmen who served in Vietnam, Korea and World War II.

Roger Clapp is one of the veterans who will be honored.

He has years of war stories to share dating back to Vietnam when he became a Navy SEAL.

"I got in the Navy in 1968 and my first operation was in 1969. I spent two Christmases in Vietnam," said Clapp.

As a SEAL, he worked to gather intelligence and capture high-profile enemies.

"During one operation, we got two Vietnamese advisors," said Clapp.

He says that the operation is one of the most memorable.

Not only did he and his team make a huge impact on the war, but he left with a friend.

"The fellow that gave us the intelligence- his nickname was Chief Mui. He was in charge of the police branch there," said Clapp.

He and Chief Mui formed such a bond that he gave him a painting that still hangs on Clapp's wall alongside many memories and accomplishments from his career.

He served for 22 years and became a highly decorated commanding officer of the SEAL delivery team.

But, if you ask him if he shaped the future of Navy special operators.

"Well, I think we all did," said Clapp.

Come April, he will be reuniting with dozens of other special operators that he started his career with on a seal only on an honor flight.

It's the first time Honor Flight San Diego will be honoring SEALs in this way.

"We'll know each other. It's funny. A lot of time we'll be telling war stories but now it's about, 'I got this shoulder thing. I got to get surgery on it,'" he said.

Among the laughs, will also be reflection.

The trip will include a special honor to the 48 special operators that didn't make it home from Vietnam.

You can sign up for the flight here.