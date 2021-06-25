Homicide investigation underway at Barrio Logan apartment

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego police are investigating a homicide at a Barrio Logan apartment complex.

Homicides investigators were at the scene in the 2800 block of Boston Avenue around 4:45 p.m. One person was in custody, SDPD said.

The victim has been described by police as a 64-year-old Hispanic woman.

Boston Ave is closed between 28th and 29th street.

Sky 10 showed several cop vehicles around the apartment.

Other details about the incident were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for update.