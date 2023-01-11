Homicide detectives investigate man's death in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) – A man’s death in Lemon Grove is being investigated by San Diego County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to an apartment complex in the 7700 block of North Avenue just before 10 p.m. Tuesday over a reported fight.

Responding deputies arrived and “located a 45- to 50-year-old male with what appeared to be a stab wound to his lower torso.”

The victim was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries, sheriff’s officials confirmed.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives questioned several people at the scene, but no arrests were made.

“Investigators are trying to identify the level of involvement between the detained subjects and the victim. At this point the victim's identity has not been confirmed. The motivation and circumstances are still under investigation,” sheriff’s officials said.