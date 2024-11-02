Homeowners near Fairmount Fire concerned with insurance rates

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The College Area neighborhood assessed the damage after the Fairmount fire burned against their homes. Jim Price showed me what it looked like from his backyard—the typically lush canyon, now a palm tree graveyard.

“We kind of knew this would happen someday, just because here we are in southern California, canyon rim and all that,” Price said.

Although Price and his neighbors prepared for this fire, they're worried about its timing. It came amid an ongoing homeowner insurance crisis as more companies pulled out of California. Many cite increased wildfire risk as a main concern. StateFarm discontinued policies for 42 homes in Price’s zip code this summer.

“Are you concerned your rates will go up after this?” ABC 10News Perla Shaheen asked.

“I have no idea. I wouldn’t be surprised. But it’s just a risky thing no matter what,” Price said.

Geologist Pat Abbott says most neighborhoods in San Diego are prone to fires.

“San Diego metropolitan area is full of steep-sided canyons, covered with vegetation that is fire adapted and will catch on fire,” Abbott said.

Abbott says canyons give way to sharp winds, and the narrow road allows fire to quickly spread to the other side. Even with regular pruning, native vegetation, like palm trees, is the perfect fuel.

“They’re tall, the flames are going high in the air, so you have more area being covered," Abbott said. "But I think more than anything is, they give embers off in the wind.”

Price says the risk has always been the same before and after the Fairmount fire. He plans to file a claim with his insurer to repaint his garage and fix his fences.